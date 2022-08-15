UCSB Police Lieutenant arrested for hit-and-run DUI crash in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. – A UC Santa Barbara Police Department lieutenant was confirmed to be the employee placed on administrative leave following a hit-and-run collision in Solvang where he was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence.

UCPD Lieutenant Bradley Prows was arrested on the evening of Aug. 7 after he crashed into the side of another car near Solvang Brewing Company, continued driving, and was later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, the California Highway Patrol confirmed to News Channel 3-12.

Prows was driving westbound on Highway 246 at the intersection of 4th Place, directly behind a driver in a 2016 Honda Odyssey. The driver of the Odyssey had slowed to a stop to pull into a parking stall, and Prows attempted to pass the car on the left, the CHP said.

Instead of passing the car, Prows crashed into the left side of the Odyssey and continued driving westbound on the highway, the CHP said. The Odyssey followed Prows in an attempt to flag him down, and Prows pulled to the right shoulder and came to a stop approximately one mile away from the crash site.

Prows was evaluated and determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the CHP.

UC Santa Barbara confirmed on Saturday that it had placed an employee in its police department on administrative leave following the incident and that the department and university are fully cooperating with the CHP.

The university did not have any additional comments when News Channel 3-12 reached out on Monday.

The collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Griffith or Sgt. Rivera at the Buellton CHP office by calling 805-688-5551.