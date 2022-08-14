Skip to Content
UC Santa Barbara employee on administrative leave following DUI hit and run collision

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – UC Santa Barbara said it placed an employee on administrative leave following an off-duty incident on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

California Highway Patrol in Buellton said that the incident was a non-injury hit and run involving two vehicles, and one driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

The crash happened in Solvang, in the area of Highway 246 near Solvang Brewing Company, according to CHP.

CHP said that the crash is still under investigation.

UCSB said that its University Police Department received information regarding the off-duty incident involving one of their employees, and that they are fully cooperating with CHP conducting the traffic and criminal investigation in this case.

Furthermore, UCSB said that following standard procedures, this employee is currently on administrative leave pending the investigation.

UCSB did not specify the employee's identity or their position within the school.

