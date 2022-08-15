Santa Barbara Airport adds private Lactation Pod for traveling families

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) announced Monday that it added a secure and private Lactation Pod for families traveling through the Terminal.

SBA said travelers can find the new facility on the second floor of the Terminal building, past the TSA Security Check Point and just to the right of Gate 2.

A parent in need of the private space to breastfeed or pump while in the Terminal can access the Lactation Pod through the Mamava app, available for Apple and Android devices.

SBA said that "this smart lock technology ensures the safety and security of the parent to breastfeed or pump in private."

In addition, SBA added that "the Lactation Pod is private, comfortable, and spacious, with controllable lighting and airflow, electrical plug for a pump, bench seating, and enough room for a stroller."

The area's size and design is also wheelchair accessible and incorporates handrail features, according to airport staff.

SBA Administration said that it also took great care in the customized design of the pod, that "both inside and out, it fits right into the Spanish style of the Terminal design and gives a beautiful and inspiring space to traveling mothers while in use."

To learn more about the Santa Barbara Airport, visit www.flysba.com.