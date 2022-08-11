New AMA Sushi restaurant opens at the Rosewood Miramar

MONTECITO, Calif. – AMA Sushi recently opened its doors as the Rosewood Miramar's newest eatery, offering visitors an exclusive sushi experience at the iconic resort and beach in Montecito.

AMA Sushi is a celebration of Japan's Edomae tradition and is inspired by Japanese free divers. The restaurant derives its name from the women who swam in the ocean to collect fresh seafood for their villages.

It showcases always-fresh ingredients, complemented by an extensive collection of wine, sake, and innovative cocktails.

Credit: Rosewood Miramar Beach

Sushi-yas are an inextricable part of California's food culture, and the AMA Sushi team said it is honored to bring its version to life with the new restaurant.

Visitors can enjoy the fresh sushi a la carte or as omakase, a multi-course tasting menu.

Your News Channel got an inside look at the new restaurant, and Chefs Massimo Falsini and Kentaro Ikuta shared items from the omakase menu, including sashimi and sushi.

The restaurant is open on Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Though, there are only two omakase seatings per night – at 5:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Check out AMA Sushi on Instagram by clicking here. Learn more about the restaurant and make a reservation by clicking here.