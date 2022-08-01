Skip to Content
Float and mercado builders work up a sweat before Old Spanish Days begin

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – For the first time in three years, painters are touching up their booths at El Mercado Del Norte in Mackenzie Park and El Mercado De La Guerra Plaza.

That's where fiesta food will make mouths water during Old Spanish Days.

Sean Malis said his grandmother is in a 1939 black-and-white photo on the banner for El Mercado De La Guerra Plaza.

Malis said every cent spent will help nonprofits including Lifeline Outreach from Ventura and the Santa Barbara Junior Chamber of Commerce.

While Fiesta fundraisers are held in hopes of breaking even, Malis said it is never about the money, it is about the tradition.

Work is also being done on a number of new floats at the Carriage Museum.

Instead of riding on a horse on Friday, La Presidente Maria Cabrera decided to ride a float with her family in El Desfile Histórico ( Historical Parade) along Cabrillo Blvd.

She said it goes with the theme "Todos Juntos en Familia" which translates to "All Together as a Family"

Organizers say with more than 600 horses it is now the largest horse parade in the nation.

And while all the preparations are underway the dancers are rehearsing and performing.

The Chief of Dance and Entertainment Patricia Oreña said she has a surprise for Spirit 2022 Tara Mata.

Your News Channel will reveal the information tonight on the news at 10 and 11 p.m.

For more Fiesta information visit sbfiesta.org.

