Library On The Go visits Santa Barbara Farmers Market

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People had a chance to check out books while shopping at the Santa Barbara Farmers Market on Tuesday.

That's because the Santa Barbara Public Library has a Library On The Go van that comes to readers.

It's an outreach effort that provides library services in outdoor spaces.

During the stop the library partnered with Apples to Zucchini Cooking School.

The school's executive director Nancy Martz called it a great way for people to learn about what they eat.

She said the partnership happens monthly.

For more information visit atozcookingschool.org and library.santabarbaraca.gov