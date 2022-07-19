Goleta City Council filing period begins with new district map

GOLETA, Calif. – The filing period for Goleta City Council candidates in newly-created Districts 1 and 2 began on Monday and will remain open until Aug. 12.

The city recently switched to by-district elections and adopted a new city map dividing the city into four different districts. Voters will only be allowed to vote for the candidates running in the district in which they live.

Districts 1 and 2 will be up for election in November, and Districts 3 and 4 will be up for election in November of 2024.

The mayor will continue to be elected by the entire city and will also be on the November 2024 ballots.

To apply to be a candidate for a city council seat, residents have to be over the age of 18, reside in, and be registered to vote in the district that they seek to be elected to.

Potential candidates must make an appointment with the City Clerk's Office to receive or file nomination papers. To schedule an appointment, or for more information, call the City Clerk's Office at 805-961-7507, or email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.

Click here to use the city's interactive map to find out what district you are in.