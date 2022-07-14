Solvang man launches Trucks for Ukraine to help his father’s battalion

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Artem Borysyuk, a Ukrainian immigrant, told News Channel 3-12 that his quest is personal; his father is on the frontline, fighting for his native country.

"I began to expect that my home country and family and Ukraine would fall under Russian control and the world would just kinda let it slide, kind of like what happened in 2014 with Crimea and Donbas area."

We recently met up with the Solvang resident near Lake Cachuma.

Borysyuk held up his phone, swiped to a video, then turned up the volume. Three soldiers addressed the camera, speaking Ukrainian. This proud son, desperate to help, had transcribed each clip.

"Good evening. We are from Ukraine. Hello to everyone in Solvang, Los Olivos and Santa Ynez. We are defending our country and our people from the Russian invaders."

"I talked to my dad a couple of weeks ago and he said, 'When the war ends to come on, to come visit him to meet the guys','" said Borysyuk.

He explained that "the guys" are the troops in his father's mortar battalion. They're deployed along the massive frontline of Ukraine's war with Russia.

His father is their commander.

"This war is a tragedy for the whole Christian world. We need to help end it," the videotaped soldiers explained.

"He mentioned that they really need pickup trucks," said Borysyuk.

He showed us another video clip depicting a small Volkswagen bus, their sole mode of transportation. It was stuck in mud.

"To be able to transport their men, equipment, food, first aid supplies building materials even," said Borysyuk.

So, the Solvang man created his first website, Trucks for Ukraine, printed out fliers and is dedicating his time and cafe paychecks. He calls it a "personal initiative."

"So far, the communities of Solvang, Los Olivos -- the kind in the valleys -- have really embraced the project."

