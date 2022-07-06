USPS unveils Nancy Reagan Forever stamp

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – The United States Postal Service unveiled the artwork on the Nancy Reagan Forever stamp on Wednesday, what would have been the former First Lady's 101st birthday.

“Through our stamp program, the Postal Service seeks to commemorate and celebrate the very best of America, and Nancy Reagan truly represents that ideal,” said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

“We hope to provide the means for the public to come together in remembrance and commemoration of this great and impactful American. I, along with the 650,000 women and men of the United States Postal Service, am proud to honor First Lady Nancy Reagan with this stamp.”

Reagan was the First Lady of the United States from 1981 until 1989 when her husband and former California Gov. Ronald Reagan was serving as president.

The Reagans lived part-time in Santa Barbara County at their family ranch in the hills above Refugio, which is also known as the "Western White House." The 2021 Alisal Fire threatened the ranch and surrounding property, but it was able to survive the blaze.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley hosted the stamp's dedication ceremony on Wednesday, and First Lady Jill Biden unveiled the design.

The Postmaster General, Reagan's niece Anne Peterson, and chairman of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation Fred Ryan all attended the event.