Fourth of July events planned across the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Central Coast residents are getting out their red, white, and blue gear in preparation for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

While you may be headed to a pool party or family barbeque on Independence Day, organizations across the Central Coast are planning Fourth of July festivities to bring communities together in celebration.

Southern Santa Barbara County:

Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks Show at Stearns Wharf. Celebrations start at 12 p.m., with the grand finale firework show kicking off at 9 p.m. Click here for more information.

Free Star Spangled Fourth of July Concert at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse's Sunken Gardens featuring the Prime Time Band with News Channel 3-12's very own morning weather anchor, Anikka Abbott, and Gary Smith as special guests. Concert begins at 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

The Lark Independence Day Barbeque. Barbeque celebration lasts from 12 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

Northern Santa Barbara County:

Solvang Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show at Old Mission Santa Inés. Celebrations start at 2 p.m. and the firework show kicks off at 9 p.m. Click here for more information.

Lompoc Fourth of July Family Fun Day at Ryon Park. Kicks off with a patriotic bike parade at 11 a.m., with picnic in the park activities running from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

Santa Maria "Red, White, and Boom" Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Concert at the Elks Event Center. Live music begins at 5:30 p.m., and the firework show is expected to blast off at 8:45 p.m. Admission is free, parking is $10 per vehicle. Click here for more information.

Southern San Luis Obispo County:

Avila Beach Fourth of July Doggie Parade. Starting at 191 San Miguel Street from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Click here for more information.

Fireworks Celebration at the Pismo Beach Pier. Click here for more information.

Arroyo Grande Concerts in the Park Fourth of July Show. Downtown Arroyo Grande from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

Northern San Luis Obispo County

Free Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles. Celebrations begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. Click here for more information.

Templeton Fourth of July Celebration. Starting with the Templeton Fire Department's Pancake Breakfast at 7 a.m. with activities continuing until 3 p.m. Click here for more information.

Annual Atascadero Fourth of July Music Festival at Atascadero Lake Park. Free admission, starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Click here for more information.

Click here for details about where Safe and Sane fireworks are legally allowed across the Central Coast.