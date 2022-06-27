Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 3:34 pm

Fourth of July events planned across the Central Coast

Pixabay

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Central Coast residents are getting out their red, white, and blue gear in preparation for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

While you may be headed to a pool party or family barbeque on Independence Day, organizations across the Central Coast are planning Fourth of July festivities to bring communities together in celebration.

Southern Santa Barbara County:

  • Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks Show at Stearns Wharf. Celebrations start at 12 p.m., with the grand finale firework show kicking off at 9 p.m. Click here for more information.
  • Free Star Spangled Fourth of July Concert at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse's Sunken Gardens featuring the Prime Time Band with News Channel 3-12's very own morning weather anchor, Anikka Abbott, and Gary Smith as special guests. Concert begins at 5 p.m. Click here for more information.
  • The Lark Independence Day Barbeque. Barbeque celebration lasts from 12 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

Northern Santa Barbara County:

  • Solvang Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show at Old Mission Santa Inés. Celebrations start at 2 p.m. and the firework show kicks off at 9 p.m. Click here for more information.
  • Lompoc Fourth of July Family Fun Day at Ryon Park. Kicks off with a patriotic bike parade at 11 a.m., with picnic in the park activities running from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Click here for more information.
  • Santa Maria "Red, White, and Boom" Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Concert at the Elks Event Center. Live music begins at 5:30 p.m., and the firework show is expected to blast off at 8:45 p.m. Admission is free, parking is $10 per vehicle. Click here for more information.

Southern San Luis Obispo County:

Northern San Luis Obispo County

  • Free Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles. Celebrations begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. Click here for more information.
  • Templeton Fourth of July Celebration. Starting with the Templeton Fire Department's Pancake Breakfast at 7 a.m. with activities continuing until 3 p.m. Click here for more information.
  • Annual Atascadero Fourth of July Music Festival at Atascadero Lake Park. Free admission, starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Click here for more information.

If you would like to add your Fourth of July event to this list, please email news@keyt.com with information.

Click here for details about where Safe and Sane fireworks are legally allowed across the Central Coast.

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content