Where fireworks are safe and sane this Fourth of July

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – For many Americans, the Fourth of July holiday is synonymous with sun, fun, barbecues, and fireworks. However, for people living on the Central Coast of California, it is also synonymous with hot and dry.

Because of this, local fire departments have issued statements regarding the use of legal fireworks and where they are or are not allowed.

Legal fireworks, officially dubbed "safe and sane" are any fireworks that are not explosive or projectile. Some popular examples include fountains and sparklers.

One city where these fireworks are legal is Lompoc, where the sale of "safe and sane" fireworks begins Tuesday, June 28th.

On the other hand, some cities such as Ventura are outlawing fireworks altogether because of the extreme heat, dryness, and fire danger.

A comprehensive list of where these safe and sane fireworks are or are not allowed can be found below:

Where they are allowed:

San Luis Obispo County Arroyo Grande Grover Beach Oceano San Miguel Templeton

Santa Barbara County Guadalupe Lompoc Santa Maria

Ventura County Fillmore



Where they are not allowed: