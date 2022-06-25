Helicopter and paramedics rescue 20-year-old hiker in distress from Gaviota Peak

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A hiker in distress was rescued by helicopter on Saturday afternoon near Gaviota Peak, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said the hiker was identified as a 20-year-old female, and that she denied ambulance transport to the hospital after being examined for mild dehydration symptoms.

#PeakIncident 20yo female hiker with mild dehydration symptoms taken ASU Copt.3 to SBC fire station 38. Patient assessment by SBC FF/PM, hiker denied ambulance transport to hospital. Incident closed. — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) June 25, 2022

Paramedics responded to the call around 2:42 p.m. and arrived on the scene with County Fire engines and a helicopter.

Safechuck said the paramedics were on the scene as of 3:30 p.m.