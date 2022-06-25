Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
today at 4:22 pm
Helicopter and paramedics rescue 20-year-old hiker in distress from Gaviota Peak

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A hiker in distress was rescued by helicopter on Saturday afternoon near Gaviota Peak, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said the hiker was identified as a 20-year-old female, and that she denied ambulance transport to the hospital after being examined for mild dehydration symptoms.

Paramedics responded to the call around 2:42 p.m. and arrived on the scene with County Fire engines and a helicopter.

Safechuck said the paramedics were on the scene as of 3:30 p.m.

