Santa Barbara County Sheriff and lieutenant face off for Sheriff-Coroner position

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The race for Santa Barbara County’s Sheriff-Coroner is one to watch.

Lt. Juan Camarena is running against his boss, Sheriff Bill Brown.

On election day, Camarena spent the day talking to his supporters in the Santa Ynez Valley while Brown went to work and joined a conference call about gun violence.

They are both having watch parties on Tuesday night.

Camarena will join friends at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, while Brown will join friends at the Courthouse Tavern in Santa Barbara.

They are both feeling confident about early returns but know anything can happen.