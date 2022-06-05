Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 4:43 pm

Firefighters respond to vegetation fire in Buellton

KEYT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in Buellton at 4:13 p.m. on Sunday, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

As of 4:30 p.m., County Fire said that the fire is burning less than one acre of vegetation on the 9400 block of Santa Rosa Rd in Buellton, near the southbound lanes of Highway 101.

The fire is burning light to medium fuels with winds of about 10 to 15 mph, according to County Fire.

No structures are threatened.

County Fire said that on the scene as of 4:30 p.m. are five engines, one battalion chief, one helicopter, one water tender and a hand crew.

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content