Firefighters respond to vegetation fire in Buellton

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in Buellton at 4:13 p.m. on Sunday, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

As of 4:30 p.m., County Fire said that the fire is burning less than one acre of vegetation on the 9400 block of Santa Rosa Rd in Buellton, near the southbound lanes of Highway 101.

The fire is burning light to medium fuels with winds of about 10 to 15 mph, according to County Fire.

No structures are threatened.

VegetationFire- #RosaFire - 9400 Blk Santa Rosa Rd, Buellton. IC reporting less than 1-acre burning off roadway, uphill, in mix of light/moderate fuel. No structures threatened & 10-15 mph winds. Confident can handle with resources o/s canceling air/dozers. C/T 4:14 p.m. — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) June 5, 2022

County Fire said that on the scene as of 4:30 p.m. are five engines, one battalion chief, one helicopter, one water tender and a hand crew.