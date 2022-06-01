Beloved KEYT Chief Videographer makes final edit toward retirement

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The News Channel 3-12 team is saying "See ya, soon" to our newsroom patriarch and Chief Videographer, Herb Tuyay, an industry legend.

To put it more succinctly, Herb is changing up formats, going from the longer, 12-hours-a-day version to shorter, part-time work.

"It doesn't feel weird, it feels good!" Herb said recently, while in an editing trance.

Herb is known throughout Santa Barbara County and in corners across the country for his award-winning stories, calm demeanor under pressure and, witty "Herbisms."

The self-described "Yoda" has imparted his stylistic approaches to lighting, shooting and editing on hundreds of budding videographers over the decades, while mentoring the newbies at the longtime station on TV Hill.

Many of those entry level editors and videographers now work in top markets.

Herb is the guy who, for 37 years, helped cover the biggest stories up and down the Central and South Coasts; major wildfires, oil spills, mass shootings, flooding and mudslide disasters, high-profile trials along with historic milestones and colorful, jubilant celebrations.

He captured impactful and powerful images throughout our community, as well more mundane moments of everyday life. And, he approached every subject and situation with integrity, empathy, and artistry for nearly four decades.

Mike Eliason, Public Information Officer with Santa Barbara County Fire, stopped by the newsroom Wednesday afternoon to present Herb with a plaque and a photo. The plaque was a dual honor from both Santa Barbara City and County Fire Departments, acknowledging Herb's dedication and service to the community.

(COURTESY: KEYT/Mike Eliason)

The photo ... well, look closely and you'll see that it was a different type of honor, capturing the essence of Herb's humor and journalistic wisdom.