Fiesta la Presidente Maria Cabrera unveils 2022 Old Spanish Days poster and pin

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fiesta la Presidente Maria Cabrera unveiled the poster and pin on Saturday night for the upcoming 2022 Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

Cabrera and the Old Spanish Days Board held the unveiling during Saturday's pre-Fiesta event, La Primavera.

Kyle Dent / KEYT

The event took place at the Santa Barbara Carriage and Western Art Museum.

The night featured a dinner and the first dances by the Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

Kyle Dent / KEYT

For more information on this event, click here.