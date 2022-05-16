Sansum Diabetes Research Institute celebrates 100th anniversary of insulin in U.S.

GOLETA, Calif. – The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) is hitting a milestone later this month — the 100th anniversary of insulin in the United States.

SDRI’s founder, Dr. William Sansum, was the first American doctor to manufacture and administer insulin on May 31, 1922, here in Santa Barbara.

The institute hosted a beach party in Goleta on Sunday for young people living with Type 1 diabetes.

Santa Barbara musician and "Americal Idol" contestant Jackson Gillies, who has had Type 1 diabetes since he was three years old, performed at the gathering.

Gillies will also perform at the institute's gratitude gala in September at the Santa Barbara Hilton.

You can find tickets and information at sansum.org.