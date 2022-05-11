Eucalyptus tree crushes Santa Barbara County Foodbank building, no food damage

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A eucalyptus tree fell on the Santa Barbara County Foodbank building Wednesday morning, but staff said no food was damaged.

Foodbank officials said they received a call from the building's ground security early Wednesday morning saying that a tree had fallen on the building.

While the office spaces are entirely inaccessible from the damage, the areas where the food is stored were left unharmed, Judith Smith-Meyer, spokeswoman for the Foodbank, told News Channel 3-12.

Santa Barbara County Foodbank

However, the Foodbank did lose its backup generator in the damage.

Smith-Meyer said that, thankfully, there was no one in the building when the tree fell so no one was injured.

Crews were working Wednesday morning to remove the tree, and tree removal should be complete by 2 p.m., Smith-Meyer said.

The Foodbank will not have to pause any services because it can still do food pick ups and drop offs from the building, she added

It was unknown how long it would take or how much it would cost to fix the damage.