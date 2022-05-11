Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By ,
today at 11:46 am
Published 11:40 am

Design duo talks about benefits of getting outdoors

 SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – They may be one of America’s favorite interior design duos, but Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent know how to make the best of any space – indoor or out.

During the pandemic, the two parents and their kids made the most of being outside together as a family – from the beach to exploring city parks to discovering new green spaces.

Now, they want to encourage other families to do the same.

Berkus and Brent talk to News Channel 3-12 about the benefits of getting outside as a family.

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Author Profile Photo

Alys Martinez

Alys Martinez is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Alys, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content