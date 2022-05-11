Big-hearted locals help support Ukrainian family

GOLETA, Calif. - The News Channel 3-12 team has a follow-up on the Korniichuks, a Ukrainian family settling in with relatives in Santa Barbara County, for nearly a month.

It's a story we first brought you in April.

Several viewers saw our story and reached out, wanting to help. George Bernard is one of them.

(Courtesy: Korniichuk and Prikhitko families)

The Buellton man learned that the family lost everything when they left their Rivne home in Western Ukraine. He generously donated $1,000 weeks ago; Wednesday afternoon, he donated another $10,000.

"I would kinda like to adopt them until they get established," said Bernard, a longtime avionics expert.

Oksana Korniichuk and her husband, Maksym, were beyond grateful and somewhat shocked by Bernard's generosity.

"We have four kids and we have one need: a car, because they go to three different schools," said Oksana. "Maybe it's an answer for our prayers and God uses George."

(Courtesy: Korniichuk and Prikhitko families)

Another local woman met with the family in person at the end of April and donated a slew of gift cards, including Macy's, In & Out, and Starbucks.

(Courtesy: Korniichuk and Prikhitko families)

Oksana says her four daughters are thrilled to be enrolled in local schools; Dos Pueblos, Goleta Valley Junior High and, Isla Vista Elementary.

"They were so welcomed."