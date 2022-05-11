Big-hearted locals help support Ukrainian family
GOLETA, Calif. - The News Channel 3-12 team has a follow-up on the Korniichuks, a Ukrainian family settling in with relatives in Santa Barbara County, for nearly a month.
It's a story we first brought you in April.
Several viewers saw our story and reached out, wanting to help. George Bernard is one of them.
The Buellton man learned that the family lost everything when they left their Rivne home in Western Ukraine. He generously donated $1,000 weeks ago; Wednesday afternoon, he donated another $10,000.
"I would kinda like to adopt them until they get established," said Bernard, a longtime avionics expert.
Oksana Korniichuk and her husband, Maksym, were beyond grateful and somewhat shocked by Bernard's generosity.
"We have four kids and we have one need: a car, because they go to three different schools," said Oksana. "Maybe it's an answer for our prayers and God uses George."
Another local woman met with the family in person at the end of April and donated a slew of gift cards, including Macy's, In & Out, and Starbucks.
Oksana says her four daughters are thrilled to be enrolled in local schools; Dos Pueblos, Goleta Valley Junior High and, Isla Vista Elementary.
"They were so welcomed."
