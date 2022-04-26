United Way to highlight childcare needs during Santa Barbara City Council meeting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara City Council will hear the United Way's presentation of regional child care issues during its regular meeting on Tuesday night.

The background below is part of the agenda:

"The need for affordable, high-quality childcare for children from the ages of birth to five years has long been a challenge for working parents throughout the country. On a local scale, the issues that affect working parents nationwide are often amplified in the Santa Barbara area. In response to this challenge, and the demonstrated economic impact, the Cities of Goleta and Santa Barbara commissioned the United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) to administer a childcare assessment to understand the needs of working parents and the availability, needs and cost of childcare providers. In collaboration with a local consultant, Maria Chesley, PhD, UWSBC leveraged its robust network of community partners, educators, and childcare providers to assess parent and licensed provider needs. The City of Santa Barbara contributed $17,500, in partnership with the City of Goleta, to complete this study. The scope of work for this effort included the following: 1. Work with local leaders and experts in the Early Care and Education (ECE) field, and other sources of information/data as necessary, to show: a. The childcare needs of local families from a variety of income levels. b. Our communities’ existing capacities, programs, and strategies to provide childcare and identify gaps in those systems. 2. Create an inventory of existing funding sources supporting childcare and identify where funding gaps are most significant. 3. Research best practices for creating childcare spaces both locally and in other communities. Council Agenda Report United Way Presentation Of Regional Child Care Assessment April 26, 2022 Page 2 4. Engage City of Santa Barbara and City of Goleta in the assessment and planning process and provide advice and support to City leaders about policy changes that would help create additional spaces and increase parent access. 5. Engage local employers, including municipal governments, in the assessment and planning process and identify solutions that benefit employers or that might be supported and implemented by them. 6. Identify specific strategies and solutions that should be prioritized in our communities’ efforts to expand parent access and increase the number of childcare spaces. 7. With input from stakeholders, experts, funders, and partners, develop a proposed multi-year Child Care Collaborative Action Plan to implement those strategies and solutions. 8. Engage local experts in the ECE field in all stages of the assessment and planning process. The United Way of Santa Barbara County has completed its study and submitted the attached report for the City’s consideration. City representatives have invited The United Way of Santa Barbara County to present its findings to Council. DISCUSSION: The study invited perspectives from parents, employers, and childcare providers through online surveys, interviews, and focus groups. Parents of children zero to five years who live or work in the region were surveyed about their experience with finding and maintaining childcare in the region. A total of 492 parents responded to the survey. Information was also collected from 72 local childcare providers, professionals who support parents or providers, and several major employers in the region, including government agencies and not-for-profit service providers. In summary, the survey results focused on three major barriers for parents and providers described below: 1. Cost of Childcare: Surveyed local childcare providers report that the average monthly cost for full-time care for an infant is $1,481 and a preschooler is $1,194. For a family of four, with a preschooler and an infant in full time care, earning the median household income in Santa Barbara County, households can be expected to spend an average of 37% of their monthly income on childcare costs alone. Parents who are not eligible for free or low-cost public programs, especially those with incomes just above those that qualify, face significant financial hardship. 2. Demand for Space: There is a significant gap between the needs for care and capacity in the County, with an estimated deficit of 9,371 spaces for children ages zero to five in licensed care facilities. Surveyed providers reported that over 2000 parents are on waitlists for spaces. Council Agenda Report United Way Presentation Of Regional Child Care Assessment April 26, 2022 Page 3 3. Staffing and Employment: The largest reported obstacle reported by surveyed providers is the ability to maintain qualified staff. Providers highlighted inadequate pay and a limited pipeline of workers entering the field, which is on trend with national data in recruitment and staffing across all industries. The recommendations assessed in response to feedback from interviewees, focus group participants, and survey respondents are listed in brief below.  Appoint a coalition of stakeholder groups and community leaders who will adopt and pursue a childcare collaborative action plan.  Hire a childcare coordinator to manage the adoption and implementation of the collaborative action plan.  Elements of a comprehensive collaborative action plan should include concrete actions to address identified needs within the sector and should be informed with robust data and an extensive network of community partners/stakeholders."

