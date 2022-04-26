Santa Barbara Fair & Expo invites people to meet at the fair

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The people setting up the rides and exhibits at the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo hope visitors will enjoy the nostalgic "Meet Me At The Fair" theme this year.

The fair was held last year when things just started to open up during the pandemic, but this year, the fair is returning on its usual dates and includes community exhibits and blue ribbon prizes.

"This is sort of one of the most beautiful parts about the fair, it's all these exhibits, in fact, this building is called the exhibit building because this is where we showcase all these exhibits and there is community participation and schools," Showgrounds CEO Ben Sprague said.

At the center of the hall is a 1946 Lincoln Continental Cabriolet Convertible once owned by Clark Gable.

The car is now owned by Mike Davis of Apple Valley who is known for selling funnel cakes at the fair.

Sprague's son, Elias, said he is looking forward to riding the swing ride that has chairs suspended by chains from a carousel top. He is also hoping to enjoy some cotton candy.

Parents will appreciate the separate area for children's rides that is located near the stables.

The midway near the entrance to the fair is full of rides for bigger kids and adults.

Although there is a kickoff soft-opening featuring Marshall's Bodacious BBQ of Ventura for longtime fair supporters on Tuesday night, the fair gates officially open to the public at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fair runs through Sunday May 1, when it closes at 10 p.m.

For more information visit earlwarren.com/fair-and-expo.

Your NewsChannel will have more on the fair's preview night tonight on the news.