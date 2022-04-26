More updates released from Saturday’s helicopter rescue, two hikers saved

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team (SAR) saved two hikers on Saturday, one of whom was hoisted by a helicopter from the hurricane deck area in Los Padres National Forest.

Santa Barbara County Fire said that the station responded to a call just before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday of a hiker suffering from dehydration, and that air support was on its way.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released more information on Tuesday saying that in addition to the helicopter rescue, the SAR team rescued another hiker from the ground who was also in distress.

The sheriff's office said that when SAR made contact with the 911 caller, the team learned that the two hikers in need of assistance were in the same party, but that they had become separated from one another by over six miles.

SAR then deployed several teams according to the sheriff's office, such as an e-Bike team, hiking team, off road driving team, and also activated the Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit (ASU).

ASU hoisted the first hiker from the deck area, and the SAR e-bike team located the second hiker over 6 miles away, according to the sheriff's office.

SAR said the teams helped the second hiker get rehydrated, and later they helped him hike out to the awaiting SAR vehicles where he was warmed up and driven out to his car.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said it would like to remind hikers to stay together, always bring extra water, food, warm clothing, a source of light and be sure to inform someone not on the hike of your planned trip along with the departure and expected return time.

About the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team: