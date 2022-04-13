Crafters crochet sunflowers to help Direct Relief’s efforts in Ukraine

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Sunflowers are sprouting up on people's lapels in one area of Santa Barbara.

Small, yellow and brown crocheted flowers, the symbol of peace and unity for Ukraine, handmade by a group of residents at the Samarkand Retirement Community.

"I was so upset when the war started, as we all were, and I thought, 'Well, I can't go over there and do anything so, what can I do? Well, I can crochet,'" said Jeri Moulder.

Left to right: Maureen Kampen, Joyce Powell, Blance Heitkamp, LynAnn McGinn, and Jeri Moulder. (Courtesy: Kelsey Roberts)

She and a group of ladies got to work with yarn, ribbons, glue guns and safety pins, then set up a donation jar.

Their goal was to raise $3,000.00 for Direct Relief's efforts in the war-torn region.

"We probably made about 150 pins. We raised $8,127 dollars! I was stunned, I was just totally blown away. Samarkand rocks," Moulder said with a laugh.

(Courtesy: Jodi Turley)

The group presented the check in-person to Direct Relief on Tuesday.

"Samarkand has hearts as BIG as the giant sunflowers on State Street and raised enough sunflower donations to fill a whole garden," said Jodi Turley, Samarkand's Activities Coordinator.

Moulder, who sowed the seeds for the project and even crocheted special sunflower earrings, said the crafts are no longer available; she's out of sunflower-making energy, for now.

(Courtesy: Direct Relief)

However, Moulder urged the community to make donations to the non-profit humanitarian organization.