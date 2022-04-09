Red Cross holds blood drive in Goleta

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The American Red Cross set up a blood drive on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Goleta.

Event organizers said that as we transition into spring, "the American Red Cross encourages the community to play an important role in helping save lives by making blood donation part of their spring plans."

Kyle Dent / KEYT

To donate blood, Red Cross issued the following requirements:

individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in;

individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood;

high school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Event organizers said that each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows high standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.

Red Cross asked that donors schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

For more information, click here to visit the Red Cross website.