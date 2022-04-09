Local Eagle Scout project begins building bike trail at Monroe Elementary School

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Ethan Camp, a junior at Santa Barbara High School, said he will dedicate his Eagle Scout project to build a bike trail at Monroe Elementary School for students to ride safely.

Monroe, located at 431 Flora Vista on the Mesa, recently received 40 donated mountain bikes, but Camp said the campus lacked a trail for students to ride the bikes on.

"I attended Monroe, it’s an excellent school with caring teachers and committed staff," said Camp. "I’ve been riding my bike to school for years. I know how important it is to be a safe and competent bicyclist, and that takes practice."

Camp said that he and fellow scouts will use the Monroe Beautification Day on Saturday, April 9, as the main work day to construct the trail. Prospective volunteers can contact Monroe at 805-966-7023 to learn how to help.

As a member of Troop 33 of the Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Camp said he aims to make a difference for the school through this Eagle Scout project.

According to Camp, an Eagle Scout is the highest rank a scout can earn and includes a significant community improvement project.

Camp said he worked with Monroe’s Principal, Brian Naughton, and sought the support of the Monroe Parent Teacher Association for the project.

The cost to construct a permanent and safe course is $2,500 according to Camp, and he said he is actively fundraising for the project from family, friends and the local community.

To help build the bike trail, Camp said gifts are tax-deductible, and checks can be made to "Troop 33" and mailed to 1140 Calle del Sol, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, with "Monroe Bike Trail" in the memo line.