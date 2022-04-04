Gas prices near $6 a gallon now the local norm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Ignoring gas prices is a luxury most people can’t afford.

Websites such as Gas Buddy are helping people save dollars and cents.

On Monday, the Point Market Fuel Depot off of Las Positas and Modoc Roads in Santa Barbara had the lowest local gas prices.

The sign by the entrance advertises $5.65 and 9/10 for a gallon of unleaded.

Customer and neighbor Erin Morgan said it is helping her commute to Ventura County, where she often finds the lowest prices at stations off Seaward Avenue and Johnson Drive.

The Point Market Director of Marketing Jordon Price compared it to buying a latte a mile.

She said her company takes pride in offering the lowest Fuel Depot prices.

The cheapest gas in the North County area was at Conserv Fuel in Buellton, where a gallon of unleaded was going for $5.49.

In San Luis Obispo County, Costco had the cheapest gas at $5.39 a gallon, followed by Fastrip Fuel in Paso Robles at $5.49 a gallon.

The cheapest gas in Ventura County was going for $5.37 a gallon.

Some people are running out of gas.

Jerome Saragoza of Thomas Towing is coming to their rescue but said it is dangerous to run out of gas, especially on the freeway.

Saragoza carries a pair of five-gallon fuel tanks to get them to the nearest station.

His goal is to get them to where they are going safely, and he said people should buy as much gas as they can afford before the needle hits empty.

Check www.gasbuddy.com and enter a location for the lowest prices around.

Some stations, including Chevron on Fairview in Goleta, offer gas discounts if customers purchase a car wash.

Some also offer discounts linked to grocery store purchases.

Your News Channel will have more the search for the lowest prices gas on the news tonight.