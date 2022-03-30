Skip to Content
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash, roads closed near accident area in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department said a motorcyclist was taken to Cottage Hospital for serious injuries following a car crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m., and police said the motorcyclist collided with a white Lexus SUV at the intersection of Hutash Street and South Voluntario Street.

As of 6:45 p.m., the police department said that the area of Hutash Street and South Voluntario Street in Santa Barbara will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians for several hours.

Police said that officers, paramedics and fire department personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Due to the seriousness of the crash, police said that the crash is under investigation by the Critical Accident Reconstruction Team.

The cause of crash is not yet known, and driving under the influence does not seem to be a factor according to investigators.

