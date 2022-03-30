Goleta Community Center reopens to users

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Goleta Community Center announced Wednesday that it has reopened to users after two years of COVID-19 precautions and closures.

"It’s been two long lonely difficult years for our seniors," said Charlie Johnson, acting general manager for the Goleta Valley Community Center. "They’ve been kept away from the Center due to the pandemic, however, spring is here and with that change it’s time to be optimistic and get back to a normal way of life."

The Senior Center and Lounge had a soft reopening on Feb. 22, 2022, and in the past month, the center said operations have begun to return to a more normal operation.

The Tai Chi classes and Line Dance have both returned to the center, and the Swing a Long Band has been performing regularly on Tuesday and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

"While we still do not have use of the Auditorium and Dining Hall, the classrooms have all been upgraded with new paint, window blinds and are ready for reservations.," said Johnson. "The classrooms can accommodate smaller groups of up to 25 people. Several groups have already returned and are settling in quite nicely."

In addition, the center's bus pass machine is again available during weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

"It’s so good to have our seniors back here reconnecting with one another and now to see our former nonprofits return, it a good sign that we’ve turned the corner and are optimistic about a vibrant future," said Johnson.

For more information on the Goleta Valley Community Center, visit https://www.thegvcc.org/.