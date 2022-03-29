Santa Barbara City Boards and Commissions to return in-person meetings this week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara City Boards and Commissions announced Tuesday that it will return to in-person meetings on Friday, April 1, 2022.

City officials said that remote participation will no longer be available at City Boards and Commission meetings.

However, those with disabilities that prevent them from in-person attendance can participate by contacting the Commission or Board clerk 24 hours before a meeting in order to call-in.

City officials said that City Council, Finance Committee and Ordinance Committee will continue to be accessible to the public via Zoom.

To view upcoming Board and Commission meeting dates and agendas, visit: Santa Barbara - Boards & Commissions (santabarbaraca.gov).

To participate remotely in Ordinance Committee meetings, directions can be found on the cover page of the agenda: Santa Barbara - Ordinance Committee Meetings: Dates, Agendas, Minutes, and Videos (santabarbaraca.gov).

To register on the Zoom platform for the City Council meetings, visit: Santa Barbara - City Council Meetings Online (santabarbaraca.gov).

City officials said Finance Committee agendas are part of the Council Agenda Packet and are included in the City Council agenda posted online.