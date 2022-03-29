County Probation Department conducts county-wide wellness checks

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Officers conducted county-wide wellness checks on March 25 for active probation, post-release community supervision and pre-trial clients.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department and the District Attorney’s Office collaborated on the operation which specifically targeted clients where children, victims or vulnerable adults were in the residences.

Department officials said the types of cases included domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse or family violence.

According to the probation department, a wellness check involves the assessment of the living environment, the needs of client and/or family members, in addition to providing information on probation and community resources.

Officers conducted wellness checks in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Wellness baskets were provided to the families and children, according to department officials, to support the wellbeing of those in each residence.

The baskets included community resource brochures and information as well as spring-themed items to provide healthy activities within the home, such as food supplies, toys and activities for children.

PC: Santa Barbara County Probation Department

The probation department said that the effort was a success as they covered 37 locations, 32 contacts, the distribution of 28 wellness baskets, 12 searches and no arrests.

A total of 15 Deputy Probation Officers and 3 District Attorney Victim Witness advocates participated, according to the probation department.

For more information about the County of Santa Barbara Probation Department, visit www.sbprobation.org.