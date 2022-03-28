Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation honors 8th generation resident

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation named Craig Makela a Lifetime Director.

SBTHP historians call it the highest honor handed out by the organization.

The ceremony took place at the historic Alhecama Theatre on Saturday.

Makela is related to Presidio soldier Luis Quintero and founded the Santa Barbara Olive Company that the family sold a few years ago.

His entire family is active in the community.

Makela's son Cody is on the SBTHP board and just received the President's Award, and his son Chad is involved with the Maritime Museum.