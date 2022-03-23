Reports of car on fire after a vehicle rollover on southbound Highway 101 along Gaviota Coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department was responding to a vehicle turnover on southbound Highway 101 along the Gaviota Coast on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the incident near the Dos Pueblos Canyon Road off-ramp at 2:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP reported that a car had driven off the roadway and into a ditch.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, and the car was fully engulfed in flames, according to the CHP.

The #1 lane of the highway reopened at 3:10 p.m., the CHP said, but it was not clear if the #2 lane was open at that time.

This is the second vehicle fire that shut down lanes on southbound 101 along Santa Barbara County's South Coast on Wednesday afternoon.