Truck fire and fuel leak snarls freeway traffic and closes rail service in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is responding to an accident on the southbound side of Hwy 101 just south of Milpas Street involving an overturned cement truck that caught fire.

The center and right southbound lanes were blocked as of 2:30 p.m., according to CalTrans. The left lane was still open, but traffic was moving slowly, said CalTrans spokesman Jim Shivers.

The accident was called in just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The incident triggered a fuel leak and sparked a small brush fire.

US 101 S/B Down to 1 Lane at Milpas Street. Cement Truck Roll-Over & Fire. Lanes are Opening Up Slowly. CHP, SB City Fire, and SBPD on Scene. Expect Delays. pic.twitter.com/RXIuBlogB9 — Santa Barbara Police (@SB_Police) March 23, 2022

Southbound traffic on Highway 101 was backed up by 2 p.m.

According to the CHP website, the accident is near the railroad tracks, shutting down train service for a time. A piece of debris from the truck involved apparently flew off the vehicle and damaged a car parked at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

A tow truck is on scene.

We'll update this story as more information comes in.