Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 1:57 pm
Published 1:51 pm

Truck fire and fuel leak snarls freeway traffic and closes rail service in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Police Department

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is responding to an accident on the southbound side of Hwy 101 just south of Milpas Street involving an overturned cement truck that caught fire.

The center and right southbound lanes were blocked as of 2:30 p.m., according to CalTrans. The left lane was still open, but traffic was moving slowly, said CalTrans spokesman Jim Shivers.

The accident was called in just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The incident triggered a fuel leak and sparked a small brush fire.

Southbound traffic on Highway 101 was backed up by 2 p.m.

According to the CHP website, the accident is near the railroad tracks, shutting down train service for a time. A piece of debris from the truck involved apparently flew off the vehicle and damaged a car parked at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

A tow truck is on scene.

We'll update this story as more information comes in.

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Beth Farnsworth

Beth Farnsworth is the evening anchor for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about Beth, click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content