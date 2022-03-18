Bucket Brigade organizes two-day Alisal Fire Assistance Project

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Bucket Brigade is putting out a call for all hands on deck.

Volunteers are needed this weekend to help with the Alisal Fire Assistance Project.

The local grassroots, non-profit posted information on its website about the impacts the fire had on the community, which reads in part:

In this new era of megafires, the Alisal fire was deemed to be too small to receive a State or Federal disaster declaration. Without a disaster declaration, the usual post-disaster public funding, grants, loans and resources are not available to the survivors of the Alisal Fire.

That fire broke out last October and charred nearly 17,000 acres above the Gaviota Coast.

The upcoming two-day project requires a large group of volunteers to help clear out debris and fire damaged areas that were scorched during last years's fire. Those interested need to sign up on the Bucket Brigade's website. As of Friday afternoon, more than a dozen spots were still available for both Saturday and Sunday.

So far, fire investigators have not released an official cause.