Gov. Newsom helps package supplies for shipment to Ukraine through Direct Relief

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom visited Solano County on Tuesday to assist with packing up emergency relief supplies that would first come through Direct Relief in Santa Barbara and then shipped to Ukraine.

Newsom helped pack medical supplies and other goods that will head out to Poland and Ukraine.

PC: Governor's Press Office

The Governor's Press Office said that the supplies packaged today include:

A California Medical Station that includes beds, wound and IV kits, a defibrillator, wheelchairs, and other necessary supplies.

One hundred oxygen concentrators.

Personal protective equipment to supply refugee camps.

Newsom said that the supplies would be come to Santa Barbara, and then head out from the South Coast.

"Literally everything is going down to Santa Barbara right away," said Governor Newsom. "It's going down to Direct Relief, who is working with Fedex, and they'll be shipping out directly to Poland."

When asked if he has a message for the people of Ukraine, Newsom said "We've got your back, we're thinking about you."

PC: Governor's Press Office

Governor Newsom said the supplies were scheduled to head out to Poland and Ukraine Tuesday afternoon.