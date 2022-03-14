Solvang City Council approves reopening of Copenhagen Drive with 3-2 vote

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Solvang approved its plan to reopen Copenhagen Drive with a 3-2 vote at the City Council Meeting on Monday night.

Under the city's plan, Copenhagen Drive will reopen to traffic on the target date of April 18, 2022.

The approved requirements for the reopening of Copenhagen Drive were listed in the City Council's meeting agenda for Monday night:

Notification to Current Temporary Permit holders indicating the Termination of the permit Allow adequate time for Temporary Permitees to remove privately owned materials Removal of City owns Materials (Pergolas, Tables, Chairs) Clean and Prep Roadway including restriping the on-street parking Remove barriers and reopen the roadway to traffic

Also within the reopening plans, the City Council said that "staff recommends continuing to work on a project through the General Plan Update to consider creation of a European Style Plaza either by permanently closing parts of Copenhagen Drive or an alternate downtown location."

Several Solvang business owners spoke during public comment Monday night, making a last ditch effort to keep the road closed. Many said the road closure has helped business.

The two Council Members that voted against the reopening plans were Mayor Charlie Uhrig and Councilmember Robert Clarke.

The three Council Members that voted for the reopening plans were Mayor Pro Tem Mark Infanti, Councilmembers Claudia Orona and Jim Thomas.

The reopening plan will next go to the Planning Commission to consider closing parts of Copenhagen Drive or other downtown locations again in the future.

To find more on the Copenhagen Drive reopening plans and other City Council Meeting agenda items, click here.