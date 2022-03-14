Gabe Escobedo suspends campaign for California 37th Assembly District

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Planning Commission Chair Gabe Escobedo announced on Saturday that he was going to end his campaign for the California 37th Assembly District seat, saying that there is no clear path to victory.

“I got into this race to win, and there is simply not a path to victory. I’m proud of the campaign I have run and I want to thank all of my supporters," Escobedo said.

"This is not the end of the road, this is the beginning. I look forward to holding our elected leaders accountable and serving our community in any way I can.”

With Escobedo dropping out of the race, the battle for the assembly seat is left between Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart and former county supervisor Mike Stoker.

The seat is currently held by Assemblyman Steve Bennett, who will not be running for the 37th District seat due to the re-drawing of the district maps.