Former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Mike Stoker announces run for assembly

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Former Santa Barbara County Supervisor and Environmental Protection Agency regional director Mike Stoker has announced his run for California's 37th Assembly District.

Stoker announced his run twice on Friday - at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse in the morning and at the county government building in Santa Maria in the afternoon.

Stoker, a member of the Republican Party, will be running for the new 37th district that incorporates all of Santa Barbara County and a portion of San Luis Obispo County.

Assemblyman Steve Bennett, a democrat, currently represents the district. Bennett, a Ventura resident, confirmed that he will not hold his position past 2022 due to changes in statewide district maps.

He has also confirmed his bid for the state's 38th District, which was drawn to include the majority of Ventura County.

Stoker is a former two-time Santa Barbara County Supervisor who served the second and fifth districts.

He was also appointed as the Region 9 EPA office director by former President Donald Trump in May 2018, covering California, Hawaii, Nevada, Arizona, 148 tribes, and the Pacific Islands.

However, he was released from his duties in 2020 for reasons he said he believes were "100% personal."

Stoker has also been the Chairman of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board and an industry representative for Greka Oil & Gas in Northern Santa Barbara County.

He has served as a chairman at the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, and the Santa Barbara Water Agency and Flood Control District.

He ran unsuccessfully for the 35th District of the State Assembly in 2010 and the 19th District of the State Senate in 2012.

Stoker will be running against current Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart and Santa Barbara City Planning Commission Chair Gabe Escobedo for the assembly seat.