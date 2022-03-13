Inside look into Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Van Gogh exhibit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – If you're a Santa Barbara resident, you don't have to travel far to see the work of Van Gogh.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art has a show entitled "Through Vincent's Eyes Van Gogh and his Sources."

One of the first paintings you will see is called the Wheatfield, and other masterpieces on display include the Potato Eaters, Tarascon Stagecoach and Roses.

The show is open Tuesday through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tracy Lehr / KEYT

The museum also had other art from the same period on display, most of the pieces are on loan from other museums and private collectors.

Outside the gallery, local students created the sunflower art pieces that are planted on State Street, inspired by Van Gogh.

To visit the Van Gogh exhibit at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, click here for tickets.