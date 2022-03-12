Stearns Wharf Sea Center reopens Saturday after six-month-long renovations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center welcomed a current of guests to Stearns Wharf for its reopening on Saturday.

On March 1st, the Sea Center announced its reopening date and previewed all the infrastructure upgrades that have been added during the six-month-long closure for revitalizations.

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center

On Saturday, guests were welcomed to step foot into the Sea Center's reinterpreted upstairs space called "Dive In: Our Changing Channel," an exhibit to guide visitors through the underwater world of the Santa Barbara Channel.

Luke Swetland, President and CEO of the Museum and Sea Center, said "In the face of both human and climate change impacts such as sea level rise, ocean warming, and acidification, the mission of the Sea Center to promote better understanding and appreciation of the Santa Barbara Channel’s rich but fragile diversity has never been more critical."

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center

To explore the new and improved exhibits and learn more about Santa Barbara marine life, guests can consult the Sea Center's website for tickets, visiting hours and more information.