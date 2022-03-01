Sea Center on Stearns Wharf set to reopen on March 12

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Sea Center on Stearns Wharf will reopen on March 12 with infrastructure upgrades and a revitalized upstairs exhibit after being closed for six months of work.

The new upstairs space, called "Dive In: Our Changing Channel," will guide visitors through the underwater world of the Santa Barbara Channel and highlight its unique species and habitats, said Briana Sapp, spokeswoman for the Sea Center.

“We think the public will be excited and surprised to explore the underwater secrets of the Santa Barbara Channel, and discover how dramatically what we can’t see impacts the ecology of our entire region," said Frank Hein, director of exhibits.

Upstairs, guests can encounter their favorite Sea Center animals in a new exhibit containing more information about the ecology of kelp forests, rocky reeds, and seagrass meadows, Sapp said.

"The new interpretation emphasizes how the geography of the coast and channel affects relationships between animals, habitats, and humans. Guests can model the depths of the channel using an interactive augmented reality sandbox," she continued.

2022 happens to be the 150th anniversary of the wharf, which used to be a working industrial pier before the 1973 fire.

At the time, the city's plan for the rebuilt wharf included space for non-profit using, Sapp said. The Sea Center opened in 1986.