Santa Barbara Police Department officers start wearing body cameras

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department announced Thursday that officers have been issued and are now wearing body cameras while on duty.

The department said that the cameras are attached to the officers' uniforms in a place that should be visible from the outside.

Officers are required to activate their body cameras during all enforcement and investigative contacts, including stops and field situations according to the department.

Santa Barbara Police have been testing the body cameras since December of 2021, and now all field operation and a majority of other divisional sworn personnel have been issued the cameras, according to the department.

The SB Police Department said that body cameras have been shown to provide positive outcomes to both officers and community members, and that the cameras could be helpful in capturing valuable evidence.