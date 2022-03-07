CHP releases name of teenager killed in head-on, three car accident Friday

ORCUTT, Calif. – California Highway Patrol released the name of the teenager who was killed in a head-on, three car collision on Highway 135 Friday night.

CHP identified the victim as 19-year-old Jorge Valera Rodriguez of Guadalupe.

There has not yet been an update on the other two people injured in the crash, they were labeled "red flags" on Friday and transported to hospitals for serious injuries.

