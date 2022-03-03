Kenneth Branagh, Paul Thomas Anderson honored with SBIFF Outstanding Directors of the Year Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - COVID-19 had a loose grip on Thursday night's film festival event, specifically on the red carpet.

"Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg will be honored virtually, via Zoom," said SBIFF Executive Director, Roger Durling. "They both tested positive for COVID."

By nightfall, the number of director no-shows rose to three. Ryusuke Hamaguchi did not make the red carpet event either.

The five directors -- Anderson for "Licorice Pizza," Branagh for "Belfast," Jane Campion for "The Power of the Dog," Ryusuke Hamaguchi for "Drive My Car," and Steven Spielberg for "West Side Story" -- were among this year's star-studded celebrities.

SBIFF Green Room (Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

Earlier in the day, fans gathered for hours on the other side of the theatre's security barriers, despite a grey sky and the threat of rain. Some hoped for autographs while others were excited to just catch a glimpse of their favorite movie director.

Out back, behind the Arlington Theatre, the green room was the gathering spot for celebrities.

Actor Kodi Smit-McPhee with SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling (Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

A surprise appearance by Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee was a bonus for the afternoon audience.

By nightfall, photographers and members of the press swarmed the sidelines of the theater's corridor, staking out their spots.

Lindsay Brunnock and husband, Kennth Branagh (Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

International directors made their way down the red carpet ahead of actor and director, Kenneth Branagh and director Paul Thomas Anderson.

No-shows, Jane Campion, Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Steven Spielberg appeared via Zoom. News Channel 3-12 cameras were not allowed inside during the event.