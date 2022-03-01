Some State of the Union viewers will be asked to share their reaction

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Congressman Salud Carbajal (CA-24) will have the opportunity to watch the State of Union in person without a mask. They are not being required for the address, but COVID is likely to be one of the hot topics, along with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and inflation.

California Republican Party Treasurer Gregory Gandrud said he would mark his calendar to watch it, and then share his reaction.

Some people will watch it on TV at 6p.m., while others will watch the live stream on laptops or cell phones.

And there are usually those who forget to listen, or purposely avoid it.

Either way, check back here for reaction to President Biden's speech tonight on the news.