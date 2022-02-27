Firefighters put out Isla Vista house fire, important belongings saved

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Firefighters put out a heavy house fire in Isla Vista on Saturday night according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The department said crews showed up to the scene and found the house engulfed in flames around 8:15 p.m.

It happened on the 8400 block of Verda Del Padre.

Firefighters began an aggressive interior attack coordinated with ventilation and knocking down walls.

At 8:40 p.m., the department's Public Information Officer, Daniel Bertuccelli, said "due to prioritizing salvage operations as the firefight was going on, much of the residents important belongings have been saved."

No injuries were reported, and the cause of fire is still under investigation.