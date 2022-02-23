David Attias petitions Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge for restoration of sanity

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Today marks the 21st anniversary of a quadruple vehicular homicide in Isla Vista. It happened just after 11:00 p.m. on February 23, 2001.

Coincidentally, David Attias, the man convicted of the crime, is in Santa Barbara Superior Court today petitioning for a new lease on life.

Judge Thomas Adams is presiding over the case.

Attias was 18-years old at the time, attending UC Santa Barbara, when he gunned the engine of his father's car and raced down Sabado Tarde Road at 65-miles-an-hour and plowed into a crowd of students.

Ruth Levy, Elie Isreal, Chris Divis and Nick Bourdakis died at the scene. A fifth person, Albert Levy, Ruth's brother, suffered life threatening injuries. He survived but suffered debilitating injuries.

Witnesses at the scene heard Attias say he was the “Angel of Death.”

In 2002, Attias was convicted of four counts of second degree murder. The same jury later found him to be insane.

The District Attorney’s office says with those jury decisions, officially, Attias was found to be not guilty by reason of insanity.

After serving a 10 year sentence at Patton State Mental Hospital and eventually being moved to a second and final unlocked community facility, Attias is asking for more freedom.

On Wednesday, his father, Dan Attias, a television director and producer, took the stand.

Testimony is expected to flow into next week.