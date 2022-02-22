Prices soar above $5 for all grades at some local gas stations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Drivers filling up near Montecito may notice an unusual number in a gas station sign on Coast Village Road.

The Point Market at Coast Village Chevron, that is technically within Santa Barbara's city limits, ran out of the number 5s on its self serve fuel price sign.

Regular, Plus, Supreme and Diesel are all more than $5 a gallon.

Senior reporter John Palminteri noticed the upside down 2 being used as a 5 and posted a photo on social media.

Soon customers noticed it, too.

The sign needed a sixth 5 for the assigned prices.

One customer said he might come back with his pick-up truck to see if the station would honor the 2, rather than the five!

Analyst expect prices to go even higher as the nation sanctions Russia for its action along the boarder of Ukraine.

Stations further from the freeway usually have the lowest prices.