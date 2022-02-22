Downtown parking garages utilize License Plate Recognition and soon, QR Code payment option

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A License Plate Recognition (LPR) pilot program is expanding in Santa Barbara City lots.

Perhaps you've noticed when you drive into a downtown parking garage and grab a ticket.

Don't blink, you might miss it. The words "license plate is being checked" pop up in the entrance and exit columns. Glance through the windshield and you'll see a camera mounted to the ceiling.

But don't worry about smiling for the camera, it's not pointed at you.

(Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

"It's important for customers to understand that the cameras really just capture a picture of the license plate and a little bit of the front of the car," said Sarah Clark, Acting Downtown Plaza and Parking Manager for the City of Santa Barbara. "We can't see who's in the car. We don't have any information about who the car is registered to or your name or anything like that. It's really only used as a credential."

City staff says the LPR system was installed last fall at a cost of $700,000. It is part of a larger program, providing more self-service options to customers.

"We're not allowed to share it commercially, we're not allowed to share it with law enforcement unless we've got a court order," said Clark. "It really is only used specifically to determine what your fees are. We respect customer privacy, it's a high priority for us."

Data is stored in the City's server, then purged after 72 hours.

News Channel 3-12 reached out to the Santa Barbara Police Department. Lt. Ethan Ragsdale said the department does access various cameras mounted on City structures when necessary, including the parking garages, but does not utilize LPR.

Clark said this week, the City is rolling out a self-pay pilot program in the evenings, after 6:00 p.m., at a handful of lots. Customers will be required to pay with a credit card as the kiosks will be empty. It's one way to cut down on staffing costs.

And soon, a QR Code mobile payment system is also coming to City lots.

"You can scan with your cell phone and use that to pay."

Clark added that the City of Santa Barbara is looking to fill a number of positions including parking lot operators to man the kiosks, crossing guards, and downtown ambassadors.